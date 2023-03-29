Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives $28.14 Average PT from Analysts

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMGNF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Universal Music Group to €36.00 ($38.71) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Universal Music Group to €25.50 ($27.42) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($31.18) to €29.20 ($31.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

Universal Music Group Price Performance

UMGNF opened at $24.49 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.