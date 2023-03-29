Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) versus TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) Head to Head Review

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) and TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upwork and TradeUP Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $618.32 million 2.29 -$89.89 million ($0.69) -15.46 TradeUP Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A

TradeUP Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

74.1% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of TradeUP Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Upwork and TradeUP Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -14.54% -36.42% -8.26% TradeUP Global N/A N/A -5.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Upwork and TradeUP Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 3 6 0 2.67 TradeUP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upwork presently has a consensus price target of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 90.25%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than TradeUP Global.

Summary

Upwork beats TradeUP Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About TradeUP Global

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

