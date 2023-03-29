Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) PT Lowered to $15.00

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday.
Vaccitech Trading Down 9.7 %
VACC stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. Vaccitech has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.
About Vaccitech
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
