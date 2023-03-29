Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 312 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $41,618,118. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

