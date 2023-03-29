Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 922 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEPC opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

