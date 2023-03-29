Values First Advisors Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after buying an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in KLA by 1,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 451.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 52.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $371.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.36.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,688 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

