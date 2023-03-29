Values First Advisors Inc. Has $344,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $109.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $470.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

