Values First Advisors Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 236,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 30,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.
STERIS Stock Performance
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -648.25%.
STERIS Profile
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STERIS (STE)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.