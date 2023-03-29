Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

