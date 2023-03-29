Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New $40,000 Investment in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

About ADC Therapeutics

Shares of ADCT opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.51. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

