Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 349 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

ELS stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

