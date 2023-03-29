Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,282 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,508,590,000 after buying an additional 120,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,463,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after buying an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,167,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,628,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $185.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.91. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

