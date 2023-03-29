Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 2,798 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of GH stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

