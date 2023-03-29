Values First Advisors Inc. Trims Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DV opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.88 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,694,381 shares of company stock worth $760,364,698 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

