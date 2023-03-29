Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $203.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.