Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

