Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Cut by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after buying an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 982,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 27,583 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $187.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $229.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

