Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lowered by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.