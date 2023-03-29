Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VBK opened at $207.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $256.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

