Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Venus Concept Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 140.67% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venus Concept

Venus Concept Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

