Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Venus Concept Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 140.67% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venus Concept
Venus Concept Company Profile
Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.
