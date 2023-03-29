VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 2,792.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
CIZ opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $47.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
