Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) PT Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Vigil Neuroscience Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.75.
About Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.
