Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) PT Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGLGet Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

