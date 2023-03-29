Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) PT Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

About Vigil Neuroscience

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

