Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) PT Raised to $16.00 at Oppenheimer

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $4.93 EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on VIRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Viracta Therapeutics Trading Up 14.5 %
Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.