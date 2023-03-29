Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) PT Raised to $16.00 at Oppenheimer

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on VIRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,708,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,248,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

