Virgin Orbit Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VORB)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,481 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 158% compared to the average daily volume of 962 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VORB. UBS Group AG increased its position in Virgin Orbit by 512.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Virgin Orbit by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virgin Orbit by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Orbit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VORB opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Virgin Orbit has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

