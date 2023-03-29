Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,191,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after buying an additional 558,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,249,000 after purchasing an additional 324,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,472,000 after purchasing an additional 543,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Virtu Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 78,584 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,691,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 585,361 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.