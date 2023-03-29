Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 222.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $291,294,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

NYSE V opened at $220.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

