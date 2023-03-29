Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 691,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $143,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $220.33 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.42.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

