Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter.
Vislink Technologies Price Performance
Vislink Technologies stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. Vislink Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Vislink Technologies from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday.
About Vislink Technologies
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.
