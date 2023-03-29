Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter.

Vislink Technologies stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. Vislink Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Vislink Technologies from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vislink Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VISL Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.24% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

