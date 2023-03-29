Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target Cut to C$4.75

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cormark from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Vitalhub Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Vitalhub stock opened at C$2.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$2.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.94.
Vitalhub Company Profile
See Also
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.