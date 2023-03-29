Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target Cut to C$4.75

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cormark from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Vitalhub Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vitalhub stock opened at C$2.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$2.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.94.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Vitalhub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.