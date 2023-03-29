Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.71.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.