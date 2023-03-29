Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.71.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,178 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,983,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,034,000 after purchasing an additional 772,231 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,281,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

