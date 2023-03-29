Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €235.00 ($252.69) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($215.05) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Price Performance

Volkswagen stock opened at €121.88 ($131.05) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €128.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €131.31. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a 12 month high of €162.38 ($174.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.