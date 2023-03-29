Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

