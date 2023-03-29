Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Short Interest Update

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 7,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vycor Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Vycor Medical stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Vycor Medical has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Vycor Medical Company Profile

Vycor Medical, Inc engages in the provision of innovative surgical and therapeutic solutions to the medical community. It operates through the Vycor Medical and NovaVision segments. The Vycor Medical segment focuses on devices for neurosurgery. The NovaVision segment offers neuro stimulation therapies and diagnostic devices for the treatment and screening of vision field loss.

