W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $675.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $651.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.12.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

