Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives $156.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.50.

WKCMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wacker Chemie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wacker Chemie from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $154.80 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.36.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

