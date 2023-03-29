Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 236.8% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. Wal-Mart de México has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Wal-Mart de México

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMMVY shares. Scotiabank downgraded Wal-Mart de México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised Wal-Mart de México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.