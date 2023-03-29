Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $48.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $38,802,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 689,497 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

