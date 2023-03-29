Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lifted by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 31,241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $141.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

