Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 258,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.0 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

WBD opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.