Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $37.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.73.

Several brokerages have commented on WMG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,258,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,688,000 after purchasing an additional 57,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 323,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMG opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

