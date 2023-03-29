WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in March

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WeCommerce Stock Performance

WeCommerce stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. WeCommerce has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

About WeCommerce

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides a suite of ecommerce enablement software tools for merchants to start online store. The company operates through three segments: Apps, Themes, and Agency. It focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

