Wedbush Comments on Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of ALPN opened at $7.22 on Monday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $219.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 192.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,028,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,397,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,736 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

