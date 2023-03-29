Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DIN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $66.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23.

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Stories

