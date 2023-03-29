Wedbush Weighs in on Chewy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHWY. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

Chewy Trading Up 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Chewy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,576 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.