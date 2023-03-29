Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.
ELS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.06.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance
ELS stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
