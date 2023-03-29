Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Target Price to $4.25

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.80 to $4.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

NYSE AMBP opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 277,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.