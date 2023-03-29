Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) Short Interest Down 71.8% in March

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wetouch Technology Stock Performance
Wetouch Technology stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.39. Wetouch Technology has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.05.
Wetouch Technology Company Profile
