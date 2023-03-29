Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) Short Interest Down 71.8% in March

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wetouch Technology Stock Performance

Wetouch Technology stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.39. Wetouch Technology has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

Get Wetouch Technology alerts:

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens.

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.