Wi-Lan Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James also issued estimates for Wi-Lan’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Wi-Lan alerts:

Wi-Lan Stock Performance

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$50.87 million during the quarter.

Wi-Lan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wi-Lan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi-Lan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.