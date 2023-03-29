WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WYY stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

