Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,300 shares, a growth of 301.8% from the February 28th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 315.5 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WOLTF opened at $124.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $124.70.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

